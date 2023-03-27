NC Department of Agriculture investigating Pitt County K9 facility, dog owners report deaths and illnesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The death of a beloved animal can be a traumatic experience for anyone and for one dog owner in the East, that trauma was amplified after three of her dogs died shortly after one another.

“By the time I picked him up to take him to the emergency vet, I put him in my car and he was gone. I grabbed him out of my car and just laid in my driveway while he took his last breath,” says dog owner, Rebecca Sanders.

Sanders says one of her dogs died while being boarded at the Pitt County K9 Academy and her two other dogs died days later after returning from being boarded there.

Those aren’t the only dogs who have been affected. Megan Kirby says her dogs came home with cold-like symptoms and sores after spending time at the facility.

“They never had any of that, I never noticed any of that by when they got back, I even told my dad... do you notice that all three of the dogs are coughing?”

The NC Department of Agriculture says it received complaints and its Animal Welfare Section is investigating.

Pitt County K9 Academy owner, Macon Moore says his business had nothing to do with the deaths. “If we had done something to these three dogs, I would own up to it and try to do whatever we needed to do but unfortunately, we didn’t do anything wrong at all. It’s heartbreaking and I understand the owners are very upset and rightfully so, they’re grieving and just lost three dogs but that’s nothing that Pitt County K9 Academy has done at all.”

Moore says that anytime there is a situation possibly linked to his business, he says she takes the accusations seriously. “I would shut it down temporarily to see and investigate whatever the case may be. There’s so many instances that could happen and we would try our best to correct it. We would reach out to the state and have them take a look at it as well.”

Pitt County dog owners hope to see change surrounding the business.

“I want them investigated. I want someone to go in there and really take their time and investigate everything,” Kirby said.

Sanders also told WITN, “I just don’t want any other family to go through what I’ve gone through. Our dogs are our babies and they should be treated as that.”

As far as the investigation, the state says it can’t comment until it is finished.

