Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspects

Deputies say the two men entered the store with a gun and demanded money.
Deputies say the two men entered the store with a gun and demanded money.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one county here in the East are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in a late-night robbery.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that two men entered a Dollar General at North NC 58 and Edwards Road near Castalia with a gun and demanded money.

The two suspects ran in an unknown direction on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 495-4121.

