Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspects

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one county here in the East are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in a late-night robbery.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that two men entered a Dollar General at North NC 58 and Edwards Road near Castalia with a gun and demanded money.

The two suspects ran in an unknown direction on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 495-4121.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.