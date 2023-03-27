Names released of deputies involved in deadly shooting in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The names of two deputies involved in a deadly shooting in Lenoir County have been released.

Spencer Jackson was killed behind the home on Hullwood Road where he and his grandmother lived.

The two deputies have been identified as Sgt. R.T. Stroud and Det. R.M. Harrell.

Lenoir County Sherif Jackie Rogers said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after they initially stopped Jackson’s vehicle as part of a drug investigation on U.S. 258 near Felix Harvey Parkway.

The sheriff said Jackson drove off and deputies chased the man to Hullwood Road. He said Jackson got out and went into an outbuilding behind the home, coming out with a rifle that was pointed at the deputies.

The SBI has been called in to investigate the deadly shooting.

