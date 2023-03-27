Advertise With Us
Goldsboro dedicates Civil War Trail sign to 135th U.S. Colored Infantry

Civil War Trails
Civil War Trails(Civil War Trails Facebbook)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Community members here in the east are dedicating a new site and remembering those who fought in the Civil War Monday.

”They led the way” is the name for Goldsboro’s newest Civil War Trails sign. The sign is part of the civil war trails program, connecting visitors to over 1,400 sites across six states.

Today community leaders, descendants, and officials will dedicate the site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States Colored Infantry.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. at 201 South Center Street in downtown Goldsboro.

