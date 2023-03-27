Advertise With Us
Edenton Pilgrimage Tour features historic homes, buildings

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you are interested in local history, mark your calendars for April 14 and 15.

The Edenton Women’s Club is hosting a Pilgrimage Tour which will feature historic homes and buildings throughout the community.

Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Organizers stopped by ENC at Three Monday for a preview.

Tickets are for sale here and are good for both days. All proceeds raised by the tours will go toward grants for historic preservation and education about local history.

This pilgrimage has taken place since 1949. The 16 private homes and 10 historic sites all date back to anywhere from the 1700′s to the 1920′s.

The tours are self-guided, but there will be hosts and docents available on-site to answer questions.

Free horse and buggy and trolley car transportation will also be available.

Visitors can take advantage of other activities in addition to the tour. Those include a hearth and brick oven cooking demonstration, a book signing by Susan Harrell Birckhead for her book Across The Field and a pottery demonstration.

