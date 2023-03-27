Eastern Carolina program provides students exposure to local career paths

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students in the east will have an opportunity to get hands-on with local career paths.

Monday kicks off Grow Local Week, which is all about unveiling potential career interests to students.

The activities include tours of local businesses, conversations with business leaders, and hands-on activities that are relevant to a field studied in their class curriculum.

The program has matched 2,938 middle and high school students to participate in an on or off-campus experience. It’s made possible by the 86 local businesses participating, along with partnerships from Pitt County Schools and the Pitt County Educational Foundation.

The Grow Local event runs through this Friday, and today’s event will kick off this morning at 9 a.m.

