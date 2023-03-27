Advertise With Us
DOT warns of heavy smoke in three counties due to fire

Last Resort fire now at 5,200 acres and 34% containment
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State officials say smoke from that big wildfire in Tyrrell County could impact driving in several counties today.

The Last Resort Fire so far has burned 5,200 acres.

The state Department of Transportation says heavy smoke from the fire in reported in Tyrrell, Hertford and Gates counties. The DOT says there is moderate smoke elsewhere from the fire.

Monday morning school systems in Tyrrell and Washington counties delayed school for an hour due to the smoke.

Meteorologists predict 7 to 12-mile-per-hour sustained winds, blowing the smoke to the north and northeast of the fire this afternoon. Gusts are expected to range between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

