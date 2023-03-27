Advertise With Us
Deputies use taser on man; caught on doorbell cam breaking into girlfriend’s home

Jamel McNair
Jamel McNair(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a man was caught on a doorbell camera breaking into the home of his girlfriend over the weekend.

Nash County deputies have charged Jamel McNair with first degree burglary.

They were notified that a home was broken into on Jack Lane outside of Bailey around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim said McNair broke in and stole money from her safe while she was gone.

After deputies left, they said the woman called back and said McNair had returned, kicked open the front door, and was inside.

Deputies were still in the area and found the Wilson man sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. They said McNair became combative and they had to use a taser on him.

McNair was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance on Tuesday.

