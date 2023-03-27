Craven County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a stolen car

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office here in the East is asking for help in finding a stolen vehicle from a dealership.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a green 1997 Jaguar XK8 was stolen from a dealership on Highway 70 in New Bern.

The car has a North Carolina License plate RIVERRAT2 and has a Trent Woods license plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2368.

