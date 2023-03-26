Tyrrell County Schools Delayed 1-hour Monday amid Last Resort Fire

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - Tyrrell County Schools will operate on a 1-hour delay Monday following the Last Resort Fire.

Crews have continued to work around the clock to contain the wildfire that has been burning here in the East since Friday afternoon.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 5,200 acres and 34% contained as of 4:00 P.M. on Sunday.

Firefighting crews will continue efforts to improve containment lines and monitor conditions through the remainder of the operational period.

