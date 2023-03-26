Three people shot in Rocky Mount as nightclubs let out

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after three people were shot following a fight early Sunday.

Rocky Mount police said that around 2:31 a.m. officers in the area of Northeast Main Street heard several gunshots.

Officers went to the 100 block of Northeast Main Street where they said they learned a large fight happened and shots were fired as nightclubs were letting out.

Police said they found Amiya Taylor, 19, Dynasty Brown, 41, and Isiah Purvis, 29, with gunshot wounds.

The three were taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital for treatment.

We’re told that Brown was transferred to ECU Medical Center and is in serious condition.

As police were investigating, they said that a vehicle hit by gunfire with three women inside arrived at the police department. None of the women were injured.

If you have any information, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977- 1111 for cash rewards.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.