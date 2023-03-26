Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Variable clouds this evening will transition to rain and periodic thunderstorms overnight

A brief break this evening with some storms continuing through Monday morning
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A series of thunderstorms moved across Eastern NC today, producing gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. Despite the wild weather many of experienced, we will have a brief break in the activity for a few hours this evening. Prior to sunset, a few spots west of Highway 17 may even see some sunshine with a few upper-level clouds streaming above. By nightfall, clouds will start to rebuild over the area with rain and rumbles of thunder moving in well after midnight. Over the next 24-hours, ENC will experience strong winds so take caution by bringing patio chairs or tables, pots, trash cans, etc. inside to prevent them from blowing due to gusts up to 20 to 30 mph.

Monday

Showers return in the morning with a chance for thunder, lightning and gusty breezes. Be aware of patchy fog as well. High 75F. Chance of rain 70%

Tuesday

Few clouds with lots of sunshine. High of 73F.

