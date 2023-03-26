Rocky Mount police looking for shooting suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the East are looking for a man they said shot a person Saturday night.

Rocky Mount police say 29-year-old Tyrone Conyers is on the run after shooting a man during an argument at a house party at Creek Ridge Crossing Apartments.

At 11:47 p.m. on March 25, 2023, police responded to UNC Health and found 25-year-old Daquan Newell from Halifax County with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators obtained warrants for Conyers for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

If you know where Conyers is, call police at at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977- 1111 for cash rewards

