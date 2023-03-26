Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: three men arrested for illegal cock fighting

Bobby Eatmon, Dustin Collie, Richard Perry
Bobby Eatmon, Dustin Collie, Richard Perry(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men were arrested Saturday morning in one county here in the East after an anonymous tip about cock fighting was received.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they got the tip around 9:45 A.M on Saturday about the fight taking place at 3593 Old Nash Road.

When they got to the scene deputies say they found a dirt path that led to a small grassy field behind the house where there was a gate leading to a field where 20-30 cars were parked.

Bobby Eatmon, 41, was arrested for his involvement with taking money at the gate, along with property owner Richard Perry, 64, and Dustin Collie, 39.

Deputies say they saw multiple small cages around the property, some with chickens and roosters still in them, and several suspects running to different spots off the property with chickens in their arms.

The sheriff’s office says that based on the investigation, it was determined that the event was related to cock fighting and that there was a $40 entry fee for each car. The fight had not started yet.

Monetary funds related to the event were seized and put into evidence.

Officials say the three men were charged with cock fighting and were booked into the Nash County Detention Facility under $5,000 secured bonds.

All three men posted bond and will have their first court appearance on March 28th at 9:00 A.M. in Nash County District Court.

