10th ranked ECU baseball pulls away to clinch series win over George Mason

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 10th-ranked ECU baseball team pulled away from George Mason on Saturday evening to take the game 8-1 and the weekend series at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates improve to 15-1 at home. They did it in front of 5,542 fans which is the eighth-largest home crowd in program history.

Alec Makarewicz hit a solo shot in the fifth which gave the Pirates the lead for good. Ryan McCrystal also homered in the first.

Carter Spivey went five innings allowing one run on five hits. He is 2-1. He got in some trouble in the 6th but Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman got him out of it. He threw three scoreless frames in relief.

The Pirates scrapped together a couple of runs with hit batters, walks, and a wild pitch in the 6th.

Justin Wilcoxen had a big double to dead center to drive in a run and he would later score in the seventh to go up 6-1.

Lane Hoover drove in one of two runs they tacked on in the 8th as they went up 8-1.

Goldsboro’s Landon Ginn came in and shut the door with a scoreless 9th. His first appearance this season.

ECU improves to 18-5. They wrap up their three-game series with George Mason now at 11 AM on Sunday.

