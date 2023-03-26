10th ranked ECU baseball blanks George Mason to sweep weekend series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 10th-ranked ECU baseball team completed another weekend sweep this time topping George Mason 5-0 in 8 innings to break out the brooms.

The game, which was moved up two hours from original schedule, was called after the weather rolled in before the bottom of the 8th.

Josh Grosz has consistently had great stuff this spring and it continued Sunday. Grosz went all eight innings allowing no runs on five hits as he improved to 4-0. He struck out five in the game.

The Pirates got solo homers from Joey Berini and Josh Moylan. Moylan back from a two-game suspension after he was tossed following the mid-week game at Campbell.

They got a couple sacrifice runs and Justin Wilcoxen singled in Jacob Starling in the 4th as well.

The Pirates improve to 17-1 at Clark-LeClair Stadium this spring. They are 19-5 overall.

ECU will host UNCW on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM.

