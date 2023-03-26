Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

10th ranked ECU baseball blanks George Mason to sweep weekend series

#10 ECU 5, George Mason 0
ECU baseball sweeps George Mason
ECU baseball sweeps George Mason(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 10th-ranked ECU baseball team completed another weekend sweep this time topping George Mason 5-0 in 8 innings to break out the brooms.

The game, which was moved up two hours from original schedule, was called after the weather rolled in before the bottom of the 8th.

Josh Grosz has consistently had great stuff this spring and it continued Sunday. Grosz went all eight innings allowing no runs on five hits as he improved to 4-0. He struck out five in the game.

The Pirates got solo homers from Joey Berini and Josh Moylan. Moylan back from a two-game suspension after he was tossed following the mid-week game at Campbell.

They got a couple sacrifice runs and Justin Wilcoxen singled in Jacob Starling in the 4th as well.

The Pirates improve to 17-1 at Clark-LeClair Stadium this spring. They are 19-5 overall.

ECU will host UNCW on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after Lenoir County deputies shot and killed Spencer Jackson...
SBI investigating fatal Lenoir County deputy involved shooting
A wildfire in Tyrrell County burns in the distance.
UPDATE: Tyrrell County “Last Resort” wildfire still 0% contained
Tremaine Edmundson
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
PHOTO CREDIT: MELINDA VETBUILT
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain, heavy winds, thunder, lightning and HAIL for Sunday
John Cook with the North Carolina Forest Service said that the fire is near Lake Phelps in...
Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment

Latest News

10th ranked ECU baseball pulls away to clinch series win over George Mason
ECU baseball wins series over George Mason
10th ranked ECU baseball pulls away to clinch series win over George Mason
ECU running backs show off burst in first spring scrimmage
ECU having fan vote for best “Mustache March” Mustaches