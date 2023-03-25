Widespread damage as tornado moves through Mississippi

ROLLING FORK, MISS. (AP) -Storms producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail up to the size of golf balls were moving through several southern states Friday night with widespread damage reported in Mississippi from a large tornado.

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed a tornado caused damage in Silver City and Rolling Fork and was still moving along Highway 49.

Rolling Fork mayor, Eldridge Walker, told WLBT-TV that he was unable to get out of his damaged home soon after the tornado hit the town because power lines were down.

He said emergency responders were trying to take injured people to hospitals.

He did not immediately know how many people had been hurt.

