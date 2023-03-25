Advertise With Us
SBI investigating fatal Lenoir County deputy involved shooting

The SBI is investigating after a fatal deputy involved shooting Saturday morning in Lenoir County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead following a vehicle chase that investigators said led to a deputy involved shooting.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal encounter happened just after 1:30 Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Hullwood drive.

Officials said that deputies had initially stopped a vehicle driven by Spencer Jackson, 31, of Kinston, on US 258 North near the Felix Harvey Parkway as part of a drug investigation.

Deputies said that Jackson drove off from that stop and that a chase began.

Investigators said the chase led them to Hullwood Drive where Jackson got out of his vehicle and went into an outbuilding behind his home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies shot Jackson when he emerged with a rifle pointing it at the deputies.

The State Bureau of Investigation is at the scene investigating.

The sheriff’s office said the names of the deputies will not be provided until the SBI finishes its investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

