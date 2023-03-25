Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Rounds of rain expected Sunday - Monday Afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mild and breezy conditions this evening as a result of a passing cold front will begin to subside as we head into the overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies is expected with a few isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will be rather warm for March standards, only dropping into the mid to upper 60s with a southwesterly breeze around 10 to 15 mph.

For Sunday morning, most areas may start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we head into the late morning, a stationary front is expected to develop from the Lower Cape Fear Region to the Crystal Coast. Along this boundary, there could be enough moisture, lift and shear to spark widespread showers with scattered thunderstorms that could extend well into Sunday evening / Monday morning. If there is a substantial amount of instability (displaced warm air moving into a cold air mass) some of these storms has the potential to rapidly develop and may become strong to marginally severe, with strong wind gusts and small hail as the primary risk.

Another round of heavier showers and rumbles of thunder is likely for Monday morning. Daytime highs will mainly be into the 70s during the next couple of days and 50s to the lower 60s during the evening.

Sunday - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A mix of sun and clouds in the early morning, showers inland with marginally strong to severe storms along the coast later in the day. High of 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms. High 73F. Chance of rain 80%

Tuesday

Few clouds with lots of sunshine. High of 73F.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.