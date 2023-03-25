Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: 2 dead, 9 missing in Penn chocolate factory blast

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading.

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighboring building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holben said during a press conference.

There was no further danger, but Holben directed residents to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Two people are dead and several others were injured after a candy factory exploded in Pennsylvania on Friday. (WFMZ)

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital Friday evening.

Two were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said in an email to The Associated Press. She said one patient was transferred to another facility, but provided no other details.

Berks County fire crews remained on the scene Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact police at (252) 702-0755.
Greenville police looking for assault suspect
Chymean Whitfield, Donnell McLean, Tyquann Church
Two Kinston men charged with attempted murder, third charged with aiding crime
Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties
Tremaine Edmundson
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges

Latest News

Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Widespread damage as tornado moves through Mississippi
Two people are dead and several others were injured after a candy factory exploded in...
Mayor says building leveled in explosion
Houston forward Reggie Chaney leaves the court after their loss against Miami in a Sweet 16...
Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness
NCEL 03-24-2023
NCEL 03-24-2023