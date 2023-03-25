Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Forest Service: +4,000 acres burned in ongoing Tyrrell County wildfire

A wildfire in Tyrrell County burns in the distance.
A wildfire in Tyrrell County burns in the distance.(Matt Knight)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of emergency responders are dealing with a several thousand acre wildfire here in the East.

John Cook with the North Carolina Forest Service said that the fire is near Lake Phelps in Tyrrell County.

Cook said that the blaze started Friday on private land then moved onto Pocosin Lakes Wildlife Refuge.

We’re told that somewhere between 4,000 and 4,500 acres have burned.

Cook said they are still working to determine their percentage of containment following the overnight hours but he does not anticipate a lot more growth.

Around 40 people are fighting the fire but more are coming in with an incident management team, Cook said.

Private land owners and farmers have been impacted by the fire.

Cook said that the cause is under investigation.

Cook noted there will be significant smoke production because fires like this tend to burn down into the organic peat soil.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact police at (252) 702-0755.
Greenville police looking for assault suspect
Tremaine Edmundson
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
Chymean Whitfield, Donnell McLean, Tyquann Church
Two Kinston men charged with attempted murder, third charged with aiding crime
Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties

Latest News

SBI investigates deputy involved shooting in Lenoir County.
SBI investigating fatal Lenoir County deputy involved shooting
NCEL 03-24-2023
NCEL 03-24-2023
MegaMillions 3-24-23
Megamillions 3-24-23
Greene County celebrates the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient
Greene County celebrates the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient