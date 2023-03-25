Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment

Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of emergency responders are continuing to deal with a several thousand-acre wildfire that has continued to spread here in the East.

The North Carolina Forest Service says that the fire is estimated to be 5,800 acres and 0% contained as of 4:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Officials say that smoke is not expected to have an impact on visibility but that drivers in the area should be alert.

The smell of smoke should be expected, especially in the areas East of Creswell.

75 people are fighting the wildfire according to The North Carolina Forest Service and an incident management team is expected to take charge of the fire on Sunday.

There are no injuries and no structures in the path of the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after Lenoir County deputies shot and killed Spencer Jackson...
SBI investigating fatal Lenoir County deputy involved shooting
Tremaine Edmundson
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
A wildfire in Tyrrell County burns in the distance.
UPDATE: Tyrrell County “Last Resort” wildfire still 0% contained
If anyone has any information on this individual please contact police at (252) 702-0755.
Greenville police looking for assault suspect
Gov. Cooper vetoes pistol permit repeal bill

Latest News

DWI and reckless driving suspect
DWI and reckless driving suspect
Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment
Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment
Russell's First Alert Forecast 03-25-2023
DEPUTIES: Man arrested for stealing gun, firing a shot in Lenoir County