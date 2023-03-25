Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of emergency responders are continuing to deal with a several thousand-acre wildfire that has continued to spread here in the East.

The North Carolina Forest Service says that the fire is estimated to be 5,800 acres and 0% contained as of 4:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Officials say that smoke is not expected to have an impact on visibility but that drivers in the area should be alert.

The smell of smoke should be expected, especially in the areas East of Creswell.

75 people are fighting the wildfire according to The North Carolina Forest Service and an incident management team is expected to take charge of the fire on Sunday.

There are no injuries and no structures in the path of the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.