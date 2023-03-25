Exceptional Community Baseball League returns for first time since 2019

Advertise With Us
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At Elm Street Park’s Sarah Vaughn Field it’s the first time since 2019 the Exceptional Community Baseball League has been able to get together to play thanks to COVID-19 protocols. Kids and adults from all over were at the park this morning to work on their skills. The kids love baseball and we gave them the chance to tell us about that love of the game.

“It’s really cool. It is the first day... flicks microphone... WITN Weather Forecast.”

“I Love Baseball!”

“I love baseball game!”

“This is my first season playing baseball and I hope we win. I hope I love baseball. "

