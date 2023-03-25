ECU women’s lacrosse falls to Mercer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU lacrosse team fell to Mercer 13-8 on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates fall to 8-3.

ECU got in a 5-2 hole at the half. They worked out of it in the second half. Emily Stratton scored with a sneaky low angle shot. Then they hit a cutting Sophia Locicero who scored to get them within one.

ECU did tie it up. Erin Gulden fights through the hit to score one of her three goals to make it 6-6.

The Bears got six goals from Shannon Urey in the win.

