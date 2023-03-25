Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU women’s lacrosse falls to Mercer

Mercer 13, ECU 8
ECU lacrosse falls to Mercer
ECU lacrosse falls to Mercer(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU lacrosse team fell to Mercer 13-8 on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates fall to 8-3.

ECU got in a 5-2 hole at the half. They worked out of it in the second half. Emily Stratton scored with a sneaky low angle shot. Then they hit a cutting Sophia Locicero who scored to get them within one.

ECU did tie it up. Erin Gulden fights through the hit to score one of her three goals to make it 6-6.

The Bears got six goals from Shannon Urey in the win.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact police at (252) 702-0755.
Greenville police looking for assault suspect
Tremaine Edmundson
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
An investigation is underway after Lenoir County deputies shot and killed Spencer Jackson...
SBI investigating fatal Lenoir County deputy involved shooting
Gov. Cooper vetoes pistol permit repeal bill
Chymean Whitfield, Donnell McLean, Tyquann Church
Two Kinston men charged with attempted murder, third charged with aiding crime

Latest News

Marlon Gunn ECU running back
ECU running backs show off burst in first spring scrimmage
ECBL returns for first time since 2019
Exceptional Community Baseball League returns for first time since 2019
ECU baseball working on Mustaches for fight against ALS
ECU having fan vote for best “Mustache March” Mustaches
James Dodson speaks in Greenville
ECU alum, award-winning writer Dodson returns to speak at Greenville Country Club 100th anniversary celebration