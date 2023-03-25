ECU running backs show off burst in first spring scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ECU football team played its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. The Pirates offense facing the defense in Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

A chance to see 1′s vs 1′s early. Some big plays for both sides, but in the portion we were allowed to film, the running backs showed they got some burst. Sophomore Marlon Gunn we saw last fall but a new crop of guys like grad transfer Gerald Green from Georgia Southern and true freshman Javious Bond showed their skills. While there might have been some worry about Keaton Mitchell going pro, coach Houston is happy with where they are at.

“We got a good room ok. We all miss Keaton Mitchell. Rahjai Harris will be healthy this fall, Marlon Gunn he’s a guy, Gerald Green showed today he’s a guy, and Javious Bond showed he’s going to be a guy,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “He’s a true freshman but I love the way he competed today. I thought he had some outstanding cuts, I love the way he finished runs. I loved the way he took care of the football.”

“Splitting the carries you know. We all going, we all chasing that 1%,” says ECU running back Marlon Gunn, “If they going to be tired of us then they gonna be tired of them too. We gonna wear the defense down. If we keep running like that we going to run the defense down every time.”

