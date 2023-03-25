ECU having fan vote for best “Mustache March” Mustaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Now it’s a big month for ECU baseball, “Mustache March.” They are raising funds to fight ALS, the disease that took their late coach Keith LeClair’s life. For the Pirates that means a lot, that’s why they are growing out those mustaches. They shared some of their tricks to the trade.

“I’m old now so I can grow a really, really, good stache but I am tired of it. I’m ready for April to roll around,” says ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin, “We still need to hit a couple more thousand dollars to hit our goal so if you can go to the website and donate. Every dollar matters so we can hit our goal. JC’s is pretty good. The ranking system this year is terrible.”

“I just like UNC’s basketball team will decline my invitation to the NIT for Mustache March,” says ECU catcher Ryan McCrystal, “Me and Nowak were going to go head to head but we just figured there is not much there.”

“I got passed the first round,” says ECU outfielder Lane Hoover, “So, I am looking to dye it for the next round. So going to get a little dye, maybe dye it black. Maybe go a little bit longer.”

They are having a fan vote on the ECU Baseball twitter page. It runs through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.