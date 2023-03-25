Advertise With Us
ECU alum, award-winning writer Dodson returns to speak at Greenville Country Club 100th anniversary celebration

“I’ve been very blessed to write four books of the year in the golf world.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Country Club is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary this weekend. ECU alumni, and renowned writer James Dodson was the keynote speaker Friday night as part of the event.

The award-winning writer shared a little bit about his writing ahead of his speech.

“I’ve been very blessed to write four books of the year in the golf world, write Arnold Palmer’s memoirs, Ben Hogan’s biography, and a book called final rounds I have brought a couple copies with. It’s about taking my dad back to England and Scotland when he was dying of Cancer,” says Dodson, “Arnold, his wife Winnie called after they read “Final Rounds.” He said I think you are the guy to write my autobiography and I want you to share the cover with me. Which was an amazing thing. I’m settling in to write maybe 5 or 6 more golf books. I think I’m up to 16 books. Probably 8 or 9 are golf books.”

