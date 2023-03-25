DEPUTIES: Man arrested for stealing gun, firing a shot in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 20-year-old Lenoir County man was arrested Friday after he allegedly broke into a truck and fired a gun in the yard of a homeowner near Seven Springs.

At around 7 a.m., Friday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Outlaw Bridge Road.

The homeowner told deputies someone had broken into his truck, stole a small handgun, and fired a single gunshot in his yard.

With the aid of community members calling in suspicious activity in the area, the LCSO Special Response Team, the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT team, KPD patrol officers and the use of a K-9, investigators were able to find the suspect’s house.

LCSO officials were able to locate the suspect’s clothing and the stolen firearm.

Isaiah Stallings was arrested for: breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was given a secured bond and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

