Annual Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns to Greenville

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many lined up in Uptown Greenville on Friday night as their cups were filled with some of their favorite adult beverages at Dickinson Avenue After Dark.

“It’s such a great vibe,” said Amber Tyson, a Greenville resident. “I love coming back each year, it gets bigger and bigger each year. I love the atmosphere.”

The festival gives people the chance to drink and eat from local businesses east of I-95 like Pops and Pucker.

Alex and Lorri Ballejos own the popular vending shop, which offers tasty lemonade and caramel corn that is to die for.

“We do lemonades that are off the hook,” said Alex Ballejos. “The caramel corn is the bomb, got to come try it guys,”

A few years ago, Ballejos says the business was shut down due to the pandemic after he and his wife had just opened it. During that time the couple started a mobile donut shop, but he says their focus was always getting back to vending at festivals like Dickinson Avenue After Dark.

“We love the people,” Ballejos said. “When the crowds are big, that’s when we’re at our best. We love vending.”

A plethora of vendors surely packed Dickinson Avenue from Reade Circle all the way down to Evans Street.

Andrew Harding, who’s a bartender at Tarboro Brewing Company, says he believes their beer is more top-notch than any other company.

“We think our beer is some of the highest quality beer,” Harding said. “Not only in the east but North Carolina as a whole and the entire nation.”

Aside from the food and adult beverages, many say the best part was getting to enjoy everything that Greenville has to offer.

People were able to get any drink they wanted through tokens bought beforehand or as they entered. There were also aerial performances and music to enjoy.

Entry into the festival was free. It lasted for three hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

