10th ranked ECU baseball beats George Mason in weekend opener

ECU 11, George Mason 3
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 10th-ranked ECU baseball team beat George Mason 11-3 on Friday night to open their weekend series at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Trey Yesavage went 7 innings, and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits with 11 strikeouts in the victory.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Lane Hoover both homered in the game. For Hoover it was just his second of his career and first at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

“It was kind of an emotional one. My grandpa has got, I don’t know how much longer, probably a few days. He was watching over me tonight. That one was for him. It was awesome,” says Hoover, “I was talking to him today. Praying with him and just giving him peace. It was awesome... yeah man I was hoping to give everyone tacos there. I wish I could have but hey I will take it.”

“It was awesome I was trying to sneak into the party room but they are so crammed in there I couldn’t open the door,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “I was trying to get in there and jump around with them a little bit.”

Ryan McCrystal had a bases loaded clearing double in the sixth to break it open. The 3 RBI double part of a five run inning.

Cam Clonch playing for suspended Josh Moylan had a two-run double in the 7th as well.

Moylan and Head Coach Cliff Godwin were suspended for tonight’s game after being ejected following the Pirates loss to 18th ranked Campbell on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely more awkward. When you are watching it on TV it’s a little bit more delayed. Me and Josh were in the team room watching it. I kept my game chart like I usually do,” says Godwin, “Hey I had no communication whatsoever.”

The Pirates and Patriots meet again on Saturday 4 PM in Greenville. ECU is 14-1 at home so far this season.

