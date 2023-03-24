Advertise With Us
Two Kinston men charged with attempted murder, third charged with aiding crime

Chymean Whitfield, Donnell McLean, Tyquann Church
Chymean Whitfield, Donnell McLean, Tyquann Church(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing attempted murder charges and a third with aiding the crime after a shooting this past weekend in Kinston.

Chymean Whitfield, 23, and Donnell McLean, 29, both of Kinston, were charged with attempted murder. Tyquann Church, 30, was arrested for felony aid and abet.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Parker Street. No one was hit by the gunfire, but officers said they found 11 empty 9mm shell casings.

Witnesses told officers they saw a vehicle with three people inside driving through the area and shooting at several people.

The trio was arrested after a search of two apartments on Marilyn Drive where officers seized two 9mm handguns.

