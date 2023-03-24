Advertise With Us
Teen charged with three Jacksonville armed robberies

Jacksonville police
Jacksonville police(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a 14-year-old boy is going to be charged in three different store robberies that have happened within the past six days.

The Jacksonville Police Department said the teenager was armed with a knife in all three hold-ups.

Two of the robberies happened at Birdies, a convenience store on Western Boulevard. The third took place at Circle K on Pine Valley Road.

Police said the robberies happened between last Saturday and Wednesday.

The teen will face charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release.

