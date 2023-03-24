Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop by multiple law enforcement agencies has landed a Rocky Mount man in the Pitt County jail.

Pitt County deputies, along with Rocky Mount police and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency made the stop around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 43 just outside of Falkland.

Deputies said Tremaine Edmundson tried to run but was quickly caught.

Inside the man’s vehicle, deputies said they found cocaine and other contraband.

The 42-year-old man was charged with trafficking cocaine, resist/delay/obstruct an officer, and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.

After his arrest, Rocky Mount police searched his Hunter Hill Road home where they found about of pound of marijuana.

Deputies say more charges against Edmundson are pending and he was jailed on a $200,000 secure bond.

