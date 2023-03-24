Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges

Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop by multiple law enforcement agencies has landed a Rocky Mount man in the Pitt County jail.

Pitt County deputies, along with Rocky Mount police and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency made the stop around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 43 just outside of Falkland.

Deputies said Tremaine Edmundson tried to run but was quickly caught.

Inside the man’s vehicle, deputies said they found cocaine and other contraband.

The 42-year-old man was charged with trafficking cocaine, resist/delay/obstruct an officer, and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.

After his arrest, Rocky Mount police searched his Hunter Hill Road home where they found about of pound of marijuana.

Deputies say more charges against Edmundson are pending and he was jailed on a $200,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
A missing 10-year-old reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Goldsboro child returns home

Latest News

Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
Pitt Community College celebrated Women’s History Month Wednesday and, as part of the...
Pitt Community College celebrates Women’s History, names “Woman of Substance”
ECU Pirate Nation Gives
Pirate Nation Gives exceeds expectations, raises $11.8 million for ECU
Police said the 14-year-old used a knife to rob two stores, one of them twice.
Teen charged with three Jacksonville armed robberies