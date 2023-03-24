Advertise With Us
Pitt Community College celebrates Women’s History, names “Woman of Substance”

Pitt Community College celebrated Women’s History Month Wednesday and, as part of the festivities, recognized Dr. Kimberly Williamson as the recipient of this year’s Woman of Substance Award.(Pitt Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College named Dr. Kimberly Williamston as the recipient of this year’s Woman of Substance Award in celebration of Women’s History.

According to PCC, Williamston has been a team-oriented and respected leader and inspiration for more than 20 years. She is currently serving as the senior director of student advocacy, as she oversees counseling, student code of conduct, and Title IX compliance.

PCC Counseling Services Coordinator Olivia Sutton said that Williamston was a servant leader who was dedicated to students, and it was that which lead to her being chosen.

“I am honored to receive the PCC Woman of Substance Award; there are so many remarkable women at PCC, and I am so happy to be recognized in this way,” Williamson said. “It is a blessing to come to work each day and get to work in a career where I am able to make a difference in the lives of others.”

The Woman of Substance Award goes to a female employee who is involved in campus and community life, is caring, and is willing to go the extra mile for someone else.

