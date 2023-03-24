Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pirate Nation Gives exceeds expectations, raises $11.8 million for ECU

ECU Pirate Nation Gives
ECU Pirate Nation Gives(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says donations for this year’s Pirate Nation Gives has exceeded expectations.

2,300 Pirates answered the call to support East Carolina University during Pirate Nation Gives.

The seventh annual Pirate Nation Gives was held Wednesday and raised more than $11.8 million in support of the university. ECU says 2,300 people stepped up this year with the money going to student scholarships, health care initiatives, athletics, and to faculty and program support.

Students and ECU staff and faculty participated in Pirate Nation Gives through a variety of on-campus activities. In total, the students made up 20% of the donations, according to a news release.

“Thank you, Pirate Nation, for being part of an outstanding day of giving at ECU. We asked for you to be all hands on deck for the university, and you rose to every challenge,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “Your gifts and enthusiastic support of ECU allow the university to fearlessly pursue our mission. Because of you, ECU will provide more access to a top-tier education and continue providing innovative initiatives to transform and uplift the region we call home.”

Notable gifts this year include:

  • Keith Beatty ‘73, who has endowed access and athletics scholarships with a gift of more than $980,000
  • ECU Trustee Cassie Burt and her husband Travis, who have committed to a professorship
  • Todd Ervin ‘94, who gave $25,000 toward the Todd & Elizabeth Ervin College of Business ROTC Scholarship Endowment
  • Cheryl and John Oliver, who provided a Pirate Nation Gives challenge gift of $25,000 in addition to a bequest and planned gift in support of the Coastal Studies Institute
  • Darrell Roberts, a technology systems student, who has donated $5,000 to start a scholarship in the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology program
  • Nicholas Steward ‘07 ‘11, who established a scholarship endowment in the College of Nursing in memory of his wife, Christina Hill Steward ‘07

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
A missing 10-year-old reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Goldsboro child returns home

Latest News

Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
Pitt Community College celebrated Women’s History Month Wednesday and, as part of the...
Pitt Community College celebrates Women’s History, names “Woman of Substance”
Tremaine Edmundson
Rocky Mount man busted in Pitt County on cocaine charges
Police said the 14-year-old used a knife to rob two stores, one of them twice.
Teen charged with three Jacksonville armed robberies