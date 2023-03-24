Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: HOT Friday ahead of a Rainy Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lots of heat for your Friday with the expectation of reaching 85-degrees by this afternoon and the chance for record breaking temperatures.

Clouds will move in through the overnight and thickening up by Saturday morning as we continue to see 80-degree temperatures. Light to moderate rain will touch down in Eastern North Carolina by mid-afternoon but it’ll be short lived as all showers should move out of the area by 6 p.m.

Clouds move out in the overnight bringing on sunshine for your Sunday with a high expected of 79-degrees, but don’t get too comfortable because clouds and rain roll right back in for your Monday morning.

Monday will also start a cooling down trend for next week bringing temperatures down to the 60s which is more normal for this time of year.

Friday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds but increasing overnight. Chance for coastal showers throughout the day. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Chance for showers in the morning. High 66F.

