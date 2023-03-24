Advertise With Us
Maynard Children’s Hospital holds annual Jell-O Toss

ECU Health Jell-O Toss
ECU Health Jell-O Toss(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Patients at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville got a chance to let off some steam in a creative way Thursday.

The kids were taken outside the building in the nice weather for the return of the annual Jell-O Toss.

Each year, team members volunteer to join the pediatric patients for a day of fun where the kids get to toss Jell-O at them.

In addition to relieving stress, the event gives the patients the opportunity to bond with their caregivers.

The event falls within Child Life Month, which is dedicated to honoring child life specialists and raising awareness of their important work.

