Greenville Police looking for assault suspect

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east is looking for the person suspected of assaulting another person in Pitt County.

The Greenville Police Department is looking for a boy last seen wearing khaki pants, a sweatshirt, white shoes and a hat on March 19th.

Early that Sunday morning, a boy was followed from the 400 block of Cotanche Street near the parking deck in Uptown Greenville. According to authorities, the assault was reported across the street from Nash Hot Chicken at 113 E. 5th Street.

The suspect left the area and headed back to the parking deck where he met a girl and another not involved in the assault.

If anyone has any information on this individual, captured by surveillance footage, contact Officer Frasure (252) 702-0755.

