Greene County honors sole Medal of Honor recipient

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east is honoring an American hero Friday morning.

Greene County will dedicate a Veterans Service Officer’s Office to Medal of Honor recipient, Ray Eubanks.

Sergeant Eubanks served in World War ll and was killed in action.

Only 34 North Carolinians to date have been awarded the medal of honor, and Eubanks is the sole recipient from Greene County.

The dedication takes place this morning at the Greene County Operations Center at 10 a.m.

