Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greene County honors sole Medal of Honor recipient

Congressional Medal of Honor
Congressional Medal of Honor(Patsy Montesinos)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east is honoring an American hero Friday morning.

Greene County will dedicate a Veterans Service Officer’s Office to Medal of Honor recipient, Ray Eubanks.

Sergeant Eubanks served in World War ll and was killed in action.

Only 34 North Carolinians to date have been awarded the medal of honor, and Eubanks is the sole recipient from Greene County.

The dedication takes place this morning at the Greene County Operations Center at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
A missing 10-year-old reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Goldsboro child returns home

Latest News

NCEL 03-23-2023
NCEL 03-23-2023
ENC Republican lawmakers overjoyed following Medicaid expansion’s final approval
ENC Republican lawmakers overjoyed following Medicaid expansion’s final approval
After 13 years, hundreds of North Carolinians will be eligible for Medicaid expansion
ENC Republican lawmakers overjoyed following Medicaid expansion’s final approval
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers