Greene County celebrates the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community members, Veterans, and elected officials in Greene County gathered Friday morning to honor the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Ray E. Eubanks.

“Unique in that respect. We wanted to honor him for his supreme sacrifice,” said American Legion NC Post 94 Commander, Larry Schultz.

Late U.S. Army Sergeant Eubanks joined in 1942 and was awarded the highest military decoration for his actions in World War II as he made the supreme sacrifice of serving the United States, other soldiers, and ultimately laying down his life in 1944.

Friday morning, Greene County dedicated the county Veterans Service Officer’s Office to Eubanks.

“This office will be a place of support, comradery, and resources for our nation’s heroes,” said NC State Representative, Chris Humphrey.

The new plaque in the Greene County Office Complex is just one of Eubanks’ dedicated monuments in his name. Two others are placed at the Greene County Courthouse and American Legion Post 94 in Snow Hill.

Schultz says the greatest honor of all is the example Eubanks set. “It’s not that important that happened but more so the fact that he set an example for others.”

Moving forward, members and leaders of Greene County say the main goal of these dedications is to encourage others to make a difference too.

“People always have a purpose. As it was said, you don’t have to make six figures and have a Ph.D. to make a difference, and Sergeant Eubanks was the perfect example of that,” NC State Senate, Buck Newton told WITN.

Schultz also says, “So that others can see what is possible, no matter where you start out in life or where you end up. It’s about what you want to do with yourself.”

There are only 34 North Carolina residents who have been awarded this high honor.

The Greene County Complex is on South East 2nd Street in Snow Hill for anyone who wants to see the newest dedication.

