Fur Baby Friday: Meet Hercules
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’ve been looking for a rambunctious yet cuddly new friend, you’re in the right place.

Hercules is a 3-month-old hound mix puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

He is in a foster home right now and would love to find a permanent place to stay.

Hercules is partially house-trained and could thrive in a home with another, perhaps older, dog who is patient.

He is full of energy, good in a crate and loves to snuggle.

Volunteer Morgan May stopped by ENC at Three to show him off. She said she isn’t quite sure how large he will get, but he may be medium to large-sized.

His mother is Lucy, who is also up for adoption.

Learn more about all the available sweethearts on the humane society’s website.

