FBI confirms Jones Co. substation hit by gunfire; reward offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI now confirms that an Eastern Carolina electrical substation that was vandalized last year was struck by gunfire.

The Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative substation outside of Maysville was damaged on November 11th.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the case and now says that someone fired multiple shots at the facility on Highway 58, knocking out power to around 12,000 homes.

Three weeks after the Jones County attack, someone fired shots at two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. That caused some 45,000 customers to lose power for as long as five days.

Then in mid-January, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also vandalized by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the substation shooting should call the FBI at 1800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 252-448-0035.

