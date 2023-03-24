ECU football adds high school Tight End from Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) - East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston announced that Desirrio Riles has signed a national letter-of-intent with the Pirates pushing the 2023 signing class to 28 members.

Desirrio Riles, TE, 6-3, 225, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla. (University Christian HS)

Two-sport athlete (football, basketball) … Played five years for head coach David Penland III helping the Fightin’ Christians to a 37-12 overall record … Played in 50 career games … Completed 189 of 328 passes (57.6 percent) for 2,803 yards … Threw 27 touchdowns with 12 interceptions … Ran for 1,261 career yards on 304 carries (4.2 ypr) … Scored 24 touchdowns and ran for 100-plus yards in a contest four times … Hauled down 17 passes for 280 yards and four scores … Tallied 106 total stops on defense (74 solo) … Credited with 26.0 TFLs with 15.0 sacks … Picked off two passes for 59 yards … Closed out prep career playing in 13 games and leading the Christians to the state semifinal game … Completed a pair of passes for 54 yards … Rushed 13 times for 48 yards and caught 17 passes for 280 yards (16.5 ypc) with four scores … Defensively, tallied 68 stops (47 solo) with 24.0 tackles for loss … Credited with 14.0 sacks for 75 yards and four quarterback hurries … Picked off a pair of passes for 59 yards … As a junior appeared in 11 games completing 56 of 95 passes (58.9 percent) for 635 yards with six touchdowns … Threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 41-26 win over Newberry … Passed for a season-high 121 yards (10 of 14) with a sore against Foundation Academy … Ran for 605 yards on 120 carries (5.0 ypr) with nine scores … Posted a pair of 100-plus yard rushing games (100 vs Bradford, 122 vs. Episcopal School of Jacksonville) … Ran for at least one score in five contests (multiple three times) with a season-best three against Episcopal School of Jacksonville … Defensively tallied 32 stops (23 solo) with two TFLs and one sack … Earned Florida Times-Union All First-Coast Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore … Played in 12 contests where he completed 60 of 114 passes (52.6 percent) for 1,041 yards with 13 touchdowns to five interceptions … Rushed 95 times for 328 yards (3.5 ypr) with seven touchdowns … Produced lone 100-plus rushing game of the season against St. John Paul II (102) where he reached the endzone twice … Also had a multi-TD game against Bradford in a 33-22 victory … As a freshman, completed 60.3 percent of his passes (70 of 116) for 1,063 yards … Threw eight touchdown passes to just four interceptions in 13 games … Threw for a career-high 202 yards in a 27-8 win over Clay where he completed nine of 12 passes (75.0 percent) with a score … Added 276 rushing yards on 75 carries (3.7 ypr) with eight scored and a 100-plus yard rushing performance … Tallied 111 yards against Bishop Kenny where he averaged 7.9 yards per carry on 14 rushes … All eight touchdown runs came over the final five games of the season including three against Crescent City and two versus Maclay … Appeared in one game during eighth grade year on varsity where he completed a pass for 10 yards and rushed once for four yards … On the hardwood, has played in 74 career games (as of Jan. 30, 2023) where he is averaging 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game … Complete career stats … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN and On3 … Chose East Carolina over Boston College, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Indiana, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan and South Florida.

COMPLETE 2023 ECU FOOTBALL SIGNEE ROSTER

NAME POS HT WT CL. HOMETOWN (Previous School) Zion Agnew WR 5-11 170 Fr. Columbia, S.C. (Ridge View HS)

Javious Bond * RB 5-11 185 Fr. Gray, Ga. (Jones County HS)

Nate Branch WR 5-10 172 Fr. Hopkins, S.C. (Lower Richland HS)

Tymir Brown * DB 6-0 180 RSo. Jacksonville (North Carolina)

Javion Clark DB 6-2 175 Fr. Macon, Ga. (Jones County HS)

BJ Davis * LB 6-2 210 Gr. Blair, S.C. (South Carolina State)

Julien Davis LB 6-2 220 Fr. McDonough, Ga. (Union Grove HS)

Kieran Davis DE 6-2 240 Fr. Roswell, Ga. (Blessed Trinity Catholic HS)

RaRa Dillworth * LB 6-1 200 Jr. Winston Salem (North Carolina)

Daylyn Diston ** CB 6-0 175 Fr. Lake Butler, Fla. (Union County HS)

Kameron Durant * OL 6-4 315 Fr. Summerville, S.C. (Cane Bay HS)

Antonio Ferguson TE 6-4 235 Fr. Apopka, Fla. (Apopka HS)

Gerald Green * RB 5-9 195 Gr. Columbus, Ga. (Georgia Southern)

Demoris Jenkins DE 6-5 220 Fr. Huntersville (North Mecklenburg HS)

Raheim Jeter * QB 6-3 215 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg HS)

Dwight Johnson Jr. LB 6-1 210 Fr. Hampton, Ga. (Dutchtown HS)

Ryan King * WR 6-3 215 Jr. Loganville, Ga. (Georgia Tech)

TyQuan King * LB 6-3 215 Jr. Dillon, S.C. (North Carolina A&T

Malik Leverett WR 6-3 200 Fr. Evans, Ga. (Greenbrier HS)

Jimarion McCrimon ** OT 6-5 270 Fr. Kissimmee, Fla. (Osceola HS)

Kamaurri McKinley DB 6-0 174 Fr. Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)

Dontavius Nash * DB 6-2 180 So. Gastonia (North Carolina)

Marleo Neolien * OL 6-8 310 Fr. Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More HS)

Desirrio Riles *** TE 6-3 225 Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. (University Christian HS)

Omar Rogers * SAF 6-0 200 Jr. Burlington, N.J. (Elon)

Greg Turner SAF 6-2 195 Fr. Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove HS)

Rico Watkins ** CB 5-11 160 Fr. Tallahassee, Fla. (James Rickards HS)

Bryce Weaver OL 6-3 315 Fr. Greenville (DH Conley HS)

* early enrollee (January, 2023)

** February 2023 signee

*** March 2023 signee

