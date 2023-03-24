Carolina Hurricanes clinch playoff berth

RALEIGH, NC. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Florida Panthers.

It’s the fifth straight season the canes go to the playoffs. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour has taken them to the playoffs all five of his seasons on the bench.

The Canes are vying for a division title. They lead second-place New Jersey by two points in the standings. The Canes clinched their second straight 100 points season on Tuesday night.

Carolina has twelve games left in the regular season. They are home against two strong foes. They host Toronto on Saturday at 7 PM and conference-leading Boston on Sunday at 5 PM.

