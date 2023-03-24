Authorities arrest man selling and delivering heroin in Eastern Carolina counties

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A police department and county sheriff’s office worked together to arrest a man Thursday for selling and distributing drugs in two Eastern Carolina counties.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and Tarboro Police Department Narcotics Division assisted the Wilson Police Department Narcotics Division collaborated to arrest Jermale Avent.

Avent was the suspected distributor selling heroin between Wilson and Edgecombe counties.

Authorities arrested the Tarboro native at a traffic stop after he was seen leaving his home on Ainsley circle in a gray Dodge Charger on March 23. He was served with outstanding warrants for two counts of selling /delivering heroin.

Avent is in the Edgecombe County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

