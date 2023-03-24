Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Authorities arrest man selling and delivering heroin in Eastern Carolina counties

Arrested for selling and delivering heroin in Edgecombe and Wilson counties.
Arrested for selling and delivering heroin in Edgecombe and Wilson counties.(Edgecombe sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A police department and county sheriff’s office worked together to arrest a man Thursday for selling and distributing drugs in two Eastern Carolina counties.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and Tarboro Police Department Narcotics Division assisted the Wilson Police Department Narcotics Division collaborated to arrest Jermale Avent.

Avent was the suspected distributor selling heroin between Wilson and Edgecombe counties.

Authorities arrested the Tarboro native at a traffic stop after he was seen leaving his home on Ainsley circle in a gray Dodge Charger on March 23. He was served with outstanding warrants for two counts of selling /delivering heroin.

Avent is in the Edgecombe County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
A missing 10-year-old reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Goldsboro child returns home

Latest News

Authorities said Kayson Osiah Monk was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday night.
Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old Greensboro boy found safe
If anyone has any information on this individual please contact Officer Frasure (252) 702-0755.
Greenville Police looking for assault suspect
Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.
Amber Alert canceled in North Carolina
Congressional Medal of Honor
Greene County honors sole Medal of Honor recipient