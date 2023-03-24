10th ranked Pirates fell to 18th ranked Campbell Wednesday in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 10th ranked ECU baseball team fell to 18th Campbell 2-1 on Wednesday night in Fayetteville.

The Pirates left 11 runners on base.

Zach Root (2-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 frames.

Ryan McCrystal drove in East Carolina’s lone run.

ECU had the tying run at second in the top of the ninth, but Luke Nowak was called out on strikes to end the game.

The Pirates host George Mason for three games this weekend at the usual times. Friday 6 PM, Saturday 4 PM and Sunday 1 PM. The Pirates are 13-1 at home this season.

Notes from ECU Athletics:

“Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Trey Yesavage (3-0, 1.48 ERA) vs. LHP Ben Shields (4-0, 2.42 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Carter Spivey (1-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Chad Gartland (2-0, 1.93 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Josh Grosz (3-0, 2.36 ERA) vs. LHP Konner Eaton (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

The George Mason Series

East Carolina leads the series with George Mason by a 44-30 count. The teams have not met since 2016 when the Pirates swept the Patriots in a two-game midweek set in Greenville.

Mustache March

With the month of March in full swing, the East Carolina baseball team (players, coaching staff and support staff) are participating in Mustache March to raise money and awareness for ALS Research and the Jim “Catfish” Hunter Chapter. This year, the Pirates are teaming up with the Pitt Community College and Clemson baseball programs to help fight and strikeout ALS with a goal of raising $10,000. As most of Pirate Nation is aware, the baseball program has been greatly affected by ALS as former head coach and ECU Hall of Fame member Keith LeClair was diagnosed with the disease while coaching in 2001. The Pirates continue to follow the mission, vision and characteristics that made Coach LeClair such a tremendous leader, father, friend and coach. Current PCC Head Coach Tommy Eason coached under LeClair from 1998-2005, Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich and Assistant Head Coach Nick Schnabel both played for LeClair and were teammates of ECU skipper Cliff Godwin from 1999-2000. Starting Wednesday, March 1 and running through the end of the month, the Pirates will grow mustaches to continue raising money for ALS research. Over the last four years, the team has raised over $48,000. With the additional support from ECU Dowdy Student Stores, the sum has eclipsed $71,000 in total donations.”

