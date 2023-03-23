Zach’s First Alert Forecast: New Record Highs Possible Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday was warm but Friday will be borderline hot. Temperatures only fall to around 60 degrees tonight as the southwest breeze continues. It won’t take long to get into the 80s Friday. Some could be a few degrees away from 90 by the afternoon. It’ll be another windy day too.

80s and the wind will continue into the weekend. The warm weather could fuel a few showers or storms on Saturday afternoon. Quick downpour and lightning is the main threat from lunch to 4 PM. We’ll keep a very small chance of an isolated strong storm through the evening. Most stay dry on Saturday as coverage looks spotty at best. Rain chances shift to the Crystal Coast for Sunday while everyone else stays dry.

Rain chances may spread northward from the coast Monday and Tuesday. It doesn’t look like enough rain to help with the dry conditions that continue to spread back in across ENC.

Thursday Night

A few passing clouds. Low 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Rain chance: 30%.

Sunday

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Coastal showers. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

