Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro Police Department say her mother reported her missing Wednesday morning after leaving...
Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl
Chauncey Morst, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon nabbed after drugs found in vehicle
Rodney Joyner
Man wanted in Raleigh leads deputies on high-speed chase
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County
Two teens were found dead this morning.
Two 16-year-olds killed, third wounded near Durham middle school

Latest News

An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency
Beth Wood appear in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
ENC DROUGHT MONITOR (3.23.2023)
Drought Update: ENC continues to thirst for rain
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety