Seared Chophouse introduces new menu items

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A steakhouse is under new management and debuting new menu items and date night specials.

Seared Chophouse Executive Chef Brandon Demers and Managing Partner Ryan Griffin stopped by ENC at Three Thursday.

The restaurant is under new ownership and management and is revamping their menu and interior as part of that.

A full Date Night Menu will be available from Sunday through Thursday.

They also now have brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays.

You can also reserve their Aberdeen Room for private events, which holds up to 24 people.

