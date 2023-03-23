Advertise With Us
Onslow County United Way holds campaign celebration luncheon

United Way Campaign Celebration Luncheon
United Way Campaign Celebration Luncheon(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The spirit of giving for one outreach organization has earned it special honors in Onslow County.

The United Way of Onslow County recognized Mount Carmel HELPS as this year’s Spirit of Onslow hall of fame inductee.

The food pantry donates food weekly at their Northwoods complex on Onslow Drive in Jacksonville and once a month at Craven Terrace in New Bern.

Organizers say they have donated roughly six million pounds of food between Craven Terrace and Onslow County.

Along with that award, the United Way raffled off a brand new 2023 Chevy Trailblazer to Laurie Strope, who’s a teacher with Onslow County Schools.

The United Way says in the past year, it has managed to provide 27,000 school supplies to county school social workers for children in need while partnering with 13 local nonprofits to raise $180,000.

